I would not have rejected Real Madrid but they were the ones that didn’t want to sign me, admits Pedri
Today at 7:53 PM
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed that he underwent a trial with Real Madrid but ultimately the Spanish giants decided to not sign him due to a combination of negative circumstances. The Spanish international admitted that he would not have rejected Madrid if an offer had materialized.
Pedri signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Las Palmas and has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents of his generation. The Spanish international has made 56 appearances for the Blaugrana so far while scoring four goals and providing six assists across all competitions. The 19-year-old has already established himself as a pivotal member for Barcelona and Spain as he has been a regular starter for both club and country.
The teenage sensation was awarded for his impressive displays over the past year with the prestigious Kopa trophy and Golden Boy awards following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. The talented playmaker has recalled an experience of a trial he underwent at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid while he was on the books of Tenerife-based outfit CF Juventud Laguna. Pedri revealed that the Spanish giants passed up the chance to secure his signature four years ago.
“When I was 15 years old they called me for a trial, but that day there was huge snowfall and it had to be postponed. “The next day, I took part in some light training with the academy side. Maybe they already had their idea about me, so I went back to Tenerife. However, I would not have rejected Madrid,” Pedri told Tuttosport.
“Opportunities must be seized, however they come. Let's just say something happened, a combination of negative circumstances, and they were the ones that didn't want to sign me," he added.
