Hope Antoine Griezmann keep improving and growing because we need him, admits Diego Simeone

But at the same time, there has been sparks of exactly what Griezmann can offer and do at his best with the forward showing just that against Porto in Atletico’s final group stage game. Yet with a derby against Real Madrid next up on their dance cards, Diego Simeone has admitted that he hopes Griezmann can keep improving and growing because the club need him. The Atleti boss further added that he knows exactly what the forward can offer and believes he will do just that.