Hope Antoine Griezmann keep improving and growing because we need him, admits Diego Simeone
Today at 5:41 PM
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has lavished Antoine Griezmann with praise but also admitted that the forward needs to keep improving and growing as the club are depending on him. The 30-year-old has endured an up and down season so far with just 7 goals in twenty appearances for the club.
After his multi-million move to Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann struggled to live up to all the hype and his price-tag with the forward struggling to thrive at Camp Nou. It saw the La Liga giants keen to move on from the French with them eventually sending him back to Atletico Madrid. However, the homecoming hasn’t gone according to plan with Griezmann still adapting to his new role.
But at the same time, there has been sparks of exactly what Griezmann can offer and do at his best with the forward showing just that against Porto in Atletico’s final group stage game. Yet with a derby against Real Madrid next up on their dance cards, Diego Simeone has admitted that he hopes Griezmann can keep improving and growing because the club need him. The Atleti boss further added that he knows exactly what the forward can offer and believes he will do just that.
"Antoine always wanted to come back and be where he wants to be. Let's hope he can keep improving and growing because we need him, with the effort he's made in recent games, and nobody will take all the talent he has away from him," Simeone said, reported ESPN.
"That's what makes him different in our team. Talent plus sacrifice, plus effort, plus knowing how to compete. What can I say about Antoine that he hasn't already shown on the pitch?"
