Barcelona have psychological issue rather than football one, proclaims Xavi Hernandez
Today at 5:28 PM
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez believes that his side are at the level to compete and win titles, but admitted that they have a psychological issue and are struggling to find the courage to play. The La Liga giants have endured a torrid time this season and currently sit 8th in the La Liga.
After Barcelona lost Lionel Messi, thanks to their financial issues, over the summer window, few fans expected the La Liga side to actually compete for the title. However, many expected the club to at least produce a decent top four run but so far, the Camp Nou side have been well off the pace. So much so, that they sacked former boss Ronald Koeman and replaced him with Xavi Hernandez.
Yet, that has barely made a difference as Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League for the first time in almost twenty years. But with the club on a bad run of form right now, it has seen Xavi admit that the issue is a psychological one rather than a football one. The Barcelona boss also believes that his side are good enough to challenge for titles but need to find some courage.
"It is a psychological issue rather than a football one. They have to believe it and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence," Xavi said, reported Goal.
"This is what is missing. Courage, aiming high and not low because that is not what Barcelona do. Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want. The squad has the level to compete and win titles. In the Bayern game there was also a psychological aspect, but also [a sign that] habits have been lost."
