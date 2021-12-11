Tottenham's postponed game against Rennes will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA
Today at 5:03 PM
UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham's Europa Conference League fixture against Rennes won't be rescheduled with the topic being referred to the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body. The result of the match that was supposed to take place on Thursday will now be determined by the committee.
Tottenham had announced on Wednesday that a group match that was scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could not take place following a Covid-19 outbreak at the London club. Eight Spurs players and five members of the staff tested positive for coronavirus in the build-up to the match against Rennes and the fixture was eventually postponed. The London club's Premier League clash against Brighton that was due to take place on Sunday has also been called off and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The match between Spurs and Rennes was the final game in Group G with Tottenham having to secure a result to claim a place in the knockout stages. Rennes already reached the last 16 as group winners while Tottenham are third in the standings-three points behind Vitesse who beat NS Mura on Thursday. UEFA had the option of rescheduling the match with the match having to be conducted before 31st December but it is understood that finding an alternative date would have proven to be difficult. UEFA released a statement confirming their decision.
"Following a Covid-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found.
“As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”
