Tottenham's postponed game against Rennes will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA

Tottenham had announced on Wednesday that a group match that was scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could not take place following a Covid-19 outbreak at the London club. Eight Spurs players and five members of the staff tested positive for coronavirus in the build-up to the match against Rennes and the fixture was eventually postponed. The London club's Premier League clash against Brighton that was due to take place on Sunday has also been called off and will be rescheduled for a later date.