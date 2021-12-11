To be honest it was hard for me at first when I rejoined Atletico Madrid, reveals Antoine Griezmann

The 30-year-old who had spent five years at Atletico in his first spell became the fourth highest goal scorer in the club's history before his move to Barcelona. Griezmann has struggled to replicate his form from his first stint at the club but is slowly finding his feet again in familiar surroundings. The World Cup winner has made 20 appearances for the La Liga club while scoring seven goals and registering three assists across all competitions. The former Barcelona man has admitted that he is finally finding form for the Spanish side.