To be honest it was hard for me at first when I rejoined Atletico Madrid, reveals Antoine Griezmann
Today at 8:24 PM
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has admitted that it was hard for him at first to settle at the Spanish club for his second spell as he had to adapt to a new system and mix in his own style of play. The Frenchman rejoined Atletico this summer on the final day of the transfer window.
Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after the Catalan club activated his release clause of €120 million to prize away the forward from rivals Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman never acclimatized to his new surroundings and struggled to make an impact that was expected of him. The French forward spent two seasons with the Blaugrana before making the move back to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer on transfer deadline day.
The 30-year-old who had spent five years at Atletico in his first spell became the fourth highest goal scorer in the club's history before his move to Barcelona. Griezmann has struggled to replicate his form from his first stint at the club but is slowly finding his feet again in familiar surroundings. The World Cup winner has made 20 appearances for the La Liga club while scoring seven goals and registering three assists across all competitions. The former Barcelona man has admitted that he is finally finding form for the Spanish side.
"To be honest it was quite hard for me at first. It was a rhythm I wasn't used to, a new system for me. I had to take that and mix it with my own style of play. Finally I'm getting better, and I'm feeling better on the pitch. To get to the next round of the Champions League was very important for me," Griezmann told ESPN.
