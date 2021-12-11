I'm more than happy with United player's attitude and eagerness to learn, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 3:36 PM
Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he is satisfied with the mentality of the Manchester United squad as their attitude and eagerness to learn is helpful as they hope to turn the fortunes of the club around. Rangnick will oversee his third game in charge of the club as United face Norwich on Saturday.
Manchester United have endured a torrid campaign so far as they have fallen short of expectations and lie sixth in the table trailing league leaders Manchester City by eleven points. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price for his shortcomings as he was relieved of his managerial duties in November. The United board have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager as they look to make a resurgence in the latter half of the campaign. The former RB Leipzig coach led the team to victory in his first game in charge as United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday.
Rangnick will hope to continue a turnaround in the upcoming weeks as he implements his philosophy and ideals at the English club. The German coach has admitted that spending a fortnight's worth of training with the club has helped him get up to speed with the quality of his squad and expressed his delight with their response to their terrible start to the season.
"So far, I'm more than happy with their attitude and eagerness to learn and get information that will help them get better not only against [without] the ball but with it. Having only two clean sheets until the Crystal Palace game it was very clear for me where our first focus should be for the first couple of days and weeks. I know them better than I did seven or eight games ago and now it's about continuing to build on what we showed, especially against Crystal Palace,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.
“It's a challenging game coming up at Norwich - with a new manager there, they have improved, they're playing with a different style - more direct, more vertical - but if we build on the performance against Palace, I believe we have a good chance to win the game," he added.
