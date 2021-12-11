I'm more than happy with United player's attitude and eagerness to learn, reveals Ralf Rangnick

"So far, I'm more than happy with their attitude and eagerness to learn and get information that will help them get better not only against [without] the ball but with it. Having only two clean sheets until the Crystal Palace game it was very clear for me where our first focus should be for the first couple of days and weeks. I know them better than I did seven or eight games ago and now it's about continuing to build on what we showed, especially against Crystal Palace,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.