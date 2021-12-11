If a player doesn't want to play for Manchester United it doesn't make sense to change his mind, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 2:49 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that it doesn’t make sense to convince a player who doesn’t want to play for the club to change his mind about a potential departure. Paul Pogba has less than a year remaining on his deal and could depart United in the summer.
Paul Pogba arrived at Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record transfer fee in football of £89.3 million. The Frenchman has made 219 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 38 goals and registering 49 assists across all competitions. The World Cup winner has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club.
The 28-year-old is free to depart Old Trafford in the summer as he has less than a year remaining on his contract and is free to talk to interested parties on a pre-contract agreement from January. United interim manager Rangnick has revealed that he will not try to persuade Paul Pogba to stay with the English giants if he wishes to leave. The German coach was asked what he could do to influence Pogba and whether it was worth keeping a player who did not wish to stay at the club.
“I wouldn’t say he’s not worth keeping. But players have to want to play for a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play Manchester United in the medium or long term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind. But let’s wait and see. Let’s have him come back, get fit, train with the team and see where we stand,” Rangnick told the Guardian.
“He can be an important player but this is true for all the other players we have. I’m not just the coach of Paul Pogba, I’m also the coach of all the other players and my ambition is to make them better, improve each individual player, and this is only possible by improving the performance of the whole team,” he added.
