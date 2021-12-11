If a player doesn't want to play for Manchester United it doesn't make sense to change his mind, proclaims Ralf Rangnick

The 28-year-old is free to depart Old Trafford in the summer as he has less than a year remaining on his contract and is free to talk to interested parties on a pre-contract agreement from January. United interim manager Rangnick has revealed that he will not try to persuade Paul Pogba to stay with the English giants if he wishes to leave. The German coach was asked what he could do to influence Pogba and whether it was worth keeping a player who did not wish to stay at the club.