Think Steven Gerrard will be a future Liverpool manager, admits Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Steven Gerrard is destined to be at the hot seat for Liverpool in the future and reiterated it will prove to be a good decision that will have a positive influence on everybody. Gerrard made his return to England as a manager as he replaced Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard made his return to the top flight of English football as he aims to continue a budding managerial career with Aston Villa. But Villa have endured a tough campaign so far after a summer of wishful scouting and heavy squad investment in order to pursue their quest to gain a place in Europe.

The Villains are closer to the relegation spot than the top half of the table when Dean Smith was sacked on 7th November and Gerrard took up the much-coveted job as he targets to carve out a legacy with the Midlands club during his tenure at the club.

The Englishman has made a good start to life with the Lions as he has overseen victories over Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City while suffering a defeat against reigning champions Manchester City in his first four games in charge of the club.

The former Rangers boss, who is growing as a manager, has reportedly been earmarked to be a manager for his boyhood club Liverpool in the future. Klopp agreed that Gerrard will be a Liverpool manager one day as he prepares to face Aston Villa this weekend.

"Yes, absolutely I think. But when is the right moment to take the job? Stevie is doing really well, he's very young from a manager point of view, I think it will definitely happen and it will be good for everybody. It’s not me who makes this kind of decisions," Klopp told reporters in a press conference.

"I don’t know what you have to do before to become Liverpool manager. People say you need to win things. I'm not sure about that. You have to to win things here, don't think you have to win things in the past. You can win things in the past and never win anything again."