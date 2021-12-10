Great chance Erling Haaland will leave this summer, reveals agent Mino Raiola

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the best young strikers on the planet during his time at Borussia Dortmund so far. The prolific Norwegian has made 72 appearances for the German club while scoring 74 goals and registering 19 assists across all competitions. The striker who made the move to Signal Iduna Park in January 2020 was crucial for Die Borussen as they claimed DFB-Pokal glory last campaign.

The 21-year-old has been consistently linked with a transfer to greener pastures in recent transfer windows due to his impressive scoring rate at Red Bull Salzburg and now Dortmund. The elites of European football are keeping tabs on the Norwegian's situation as they look to seal Haaland's signature.

Speculation of a transfer stems from the fact that his current deal with the Bundesliga club has an alleged release clause between €75 and €90 million. Haaland's agent Raiola confirmed that the Norwegian international could be set for a transfer away from Germany in the near future.

"He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see," Raiola told Sport1.