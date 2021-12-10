Fantasy Premier League 202/22 | How to replace Tottenham's superb Heung-Min Son…again

With two intense rounds of Premier League fixtures around the corner, it is perhaps the moment to avoid any rash decisions, but then Tottenham’s game gets postponed. The news has been confirmed and Spurs could potentially miss out on the next two games, so how do you replace one of the best?

Option 1: You don’t

The COVID-19 outbreak at Tottenham, while unfortunate, allows the club a little extra time to work things out and eventually potentially play three games in one game-week. Unhealthy for the players but it works out perfectly for us FPL managers although the onus here is not to panic. Sure, the outbreak has postponed both Tottenham’s games against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League and Brighton in the league.

However, their mid-week game next week against Leicester City hasn’t been postponed, at the time of writing, and thus it makes very little sense panicking. The outbreak does hurt especially after reports indicated that Son was one of eight players to test positive but nothing has been confirmed as of yet, which means "don’t panic" are the operating words.

But when the life and reputation of an FPL manager is at stake, especially after a disheartening Gameweek 15 where the average was only 43, then you’ll need more than just don’t panic. Which is why we’ve got…

Option 2: There’s only one obvious solution and it’s Diogo Jota

Do I really need to explain why? Then I guess I will because while he did indeed blank against Wolves last time around and while Roberto Firmino does look like he’s back from injury, Jota is in undroppable form at the moment. Much like his strike partner Mohamed Salah, the Portuguese forward has found his groove and is absolutely scoring goals for fun, although he is missing a few chances lately.

Four in his last five games, with eight in the league so far and that puts him behind only Salah and Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot. Shocked? We’re not because this is the gift that has been handed down to us this season; an FPL midfielder, playing as a forward, at a dirt-cheap £8.0m and someone who also happens to be in incredible form.

Plus the fact that he’s cheaper than Heung-Min Son means that you’ll either be able to buy back the South Korean whenever you want, or spend the extra £2.0m on someone else.

Option 3: Join the Manchester City roulette

Nothing better than an FPL roulette and that’s especially now, in the toughest month of the season, where Pep Guardiola’s excuses roll out quicker than his changes to the team-sheet. It’s why we’ve gone “roulette” and not “pick this player” because you’ll need three, to four but that’s not possible, in order to battle the Spaniard’s insanity. But since that is also not possible because we all need Mo Salah and every big defender out there, we’ve given you options.

So the picks are Ilkay Gundogan at £7.3m, who has got three out of his five-goal contributions in the last two games. Not only that, he is one of very few Manchester City who has played almost every game when fit. That doesn’t include the game he missed thanks to a hamstring injury and when Guardiola opted to rest him but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Next up, is the lovely Jack Grealish £7.6m although, with no goals since Gameweek 2 and just two assists since, this is a dicey pick.

The attacker hasn’t quite hit the heights at City that many expected from him, but after an assist against Watford last time around, you get the feeling that his chance is coming. However, he did play the full 90 against RB Leipzig in the mid-week fixture, which is always a concern and thus there arrives Bernardo Silva. The lovely, lovely Bernardo Silva because if Diogo Jota is the gift the gods have given us, Silva is the added bonus we got just because.

Five goals in five games is a ridiculous tally for anyone but the fact that only Mo Salah, Jamie Vardy and Diogo Jota have outscored Silva this is season is incredible. Plus, he was rested over the weekend and at £7.6m it makes him cheaper than almost anyone.

Option 4: Go budget

It’s the easiest possible solution especially when you’ve got forwards and defenders who are in tip-top shape and thus need to splurge in other areas. But the options in midfield this season have been a little suspicious and inconsistent but that’s what you get with the cheaper choices. But for those willing to go that extra-mile, Mason Mount (£7.5m) is at the edge of the budget choice.

He’s done well over the last few gameweeks with four of his ten-goal contributions arriving in his last two games but once again, like Grealish, he played the full 90 against Zenit. It does mean that Mount is susceptible to not playing the weekend’s fixture but going forward he’s a good one to watch out for. The next one is Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) who has been outperforming fellow West Ham alumn Michail Antonio from an underlying stats pov.

But he does only have three goals and seven assists although two of those arrived in their last game against Chelsea no less. Plus he has blanked in only three out of his last ten starts with his goal threat higher than Antonio’s over the same period as well with Bowen ranked third for shots and fourth for both shots in the box and on target. And finally, there’s Demarai Gray (£5.5m) especially after two goals in his last two games against Arsenal and Liverpool.

He might be one to keep an eye out for because Everton’s form has been wildly inconsistent this season with the Toffees going from a superb start to relegation form in the blink of an eye. Yet, given their prices, all three men are an option to bring in, if only because it allows you to spend very heavily on other areas of your team.