Fabinho is an exceptional player and doesn't need public praise, insists Jurgen Klopp
Today at 10:38 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Fabinho is a top-class player who doesn't need public praise to reiterate his importance to the English club. The Brazilian defensive midfielder moved to Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in England.
Fabinho signed for Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £39 million and has since established himself as a mainstay in the heart of midfield for Liverpool and has been lauded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
The Brazilian international has made 139 appearances for the Reds while scoring four goals and registering eight assists across all competitions. Not only that, Fabinho was pivotal for the Merseyside club as they claimed their first-ever Premier League trophy alongside a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.
The 28-year-old has contributed immensely to Liverpool’s spectacular start to the season and will aim to close out the season in a similar fashion as the current campaign runs its length.
The midfielder’s impressive displays have garnered acclaim from all quarters with pundits and supporters alike labelling him the best defensive midfielder in the world. Liverpool manager Klopp admitted that Fabinho is a top player who is very valuable to his side.
"He doesn't need public praise, so it's all fine he can have a normal life.He is an exceptional player, is he the best in the position? I don't know, who cares. He is a top, top, class player and that's very long for the club and hopefully at the weekend," Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
