UEFA confirm that Tottenham v Rennes has been postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

In a statement, UEFA have confirmed that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Stade Rennais has been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak at the North London club. The North Londoners had released a statement late on Wednesday, revealing that they would be unable to play.

With reports of a COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Tottenham by Antonio Conte, it had many fans wondering what that meant for the club’s December fixture list. However, reports indicated that while Spurs were set to talk to the Premier League over postponing their games over the weekend, their Europa Conference League couldn’t be postponed over UEFA rules. The rules state that the game will go ahead as long as a club 13 outfielders and a keeper but Tottenham have refused to release the number of affected players.

Not only that, Spurs released a statement late on Wednesday where they revealed their inability to play the fixture, and also confirmed that they have postponed the game and were set to talk to UEFA over the same. Stade Rennais responded by releasing their own statement where they hit out at the London side. However, UEFA have now confirmed that the game has been postponed, although that hasn’t gone down well with Rennes.

“We can confirm that the match Tottenham-Rennes will not take place tonight. Further info will follow in due course,” reads the UEFA statement, reported the Athletic.

The French side released a statement, following UEFA’s announcement, and confirmed that they will be going back to France and hope that the “interests of the club will be respected” going forward. They also apologised to their fans who made the journey to North London.

“After being informed of the cancellation of tonight's match by UEFA, Stade Rennais FC decided to return to Brittany. The entire delegation that will board at London City Airport has tested negative,” reads the statement on the club’s website.

“Stade Rennais FC hope that the interests of the club will be respected in view of the important sporting deadlines that await the Rouge et Noir this December. The group is now focusing on the Nice Sunday reception at Roazhon Park. Stade Rennais FC is deeply sorry for the Rennes fans who decided to come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to cheer on the Rouge et Noir.”

Les Rouge et Noir de retour en Bretagne cet après-midi 🔙 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) December 9, 2021