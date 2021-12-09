RB Leipzig appoint former Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco on eighteen-month contract

But with the club looking to appoint a permanent boss, reports indicated that Domenico Tedesco was the front-runner for the gig and that has now been confirmed. The 36-year-old has signed an eighteen-month contract until June 2023 and will take charge of the club from their next game. The statement also revealed that Beierlorzer has left the club and won’t be a part of the new team with Tedesco bringing his own coaching staff.