RB Leipzig appoint former Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco on eighteen-month contract
Today at 5:57 PM
In a statement, RB Leipzig have confirmed that they have appointed Domenico Tedesco to replace Jesse Marsch as their new head coach with the former Schalke boss signing an eighteen-month deal. The German side parted ways with Marsch a few weeks ago, with Achim Beierlorzer taking interim charge.
With RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch appointed as Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement, a lot was expected from the American but he struggled to come to terms with the job. Instead, the manager failed to consistently perform with a run of three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. Not only that, under Marsch, Leipzig failed to do well in the Champions League although a 2-1 win over Manchester City under interim boss Achim Beierlorzer saw them finish third.
But with the club looking to appoint a permanent boss, reports indicated that Domenico Tedesco was the front-runner for the gig and that has now been confirmed. The 36-year-old has signed an eighteen-month contract until June 2023 and will take charge of the club from their next game. The statement also revealed that Beierlorzer has left the club and won’t be a part of the new team with Tedesco bringing his own coaching staff.
“Red Bulls fixed their collaboration with Domenico Tedesco. The 36-year-old will receive a contract until June 30, 2023, succeeding Jesse Marsch. RB Leipzig and Jesse Marsch mutually agreed last Sunday to end their collaboration,” reads the statement on the club's website.
“Domenico Tedesco will be officially presented in a digital LIVE press conference at 1.30 p.m. He will then be in charge of team training. On Saturday, our new head coach will be sitting in the RBL coaching bench in the Red Bull Arena for the first time for the important home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach (kick-off: 3:30 p.m.).
“Domenico Tedesco, Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky, will accompany two assistant coaches to Leipzig and strengthen the coaching staff around assistant coach Marco Kurth, goalkeeping coach Frederik Gößling and the athletic coaches Ruwen Faller, Kai Kraft and Daniel Behlau.”
Domenico #Tedesco wird ab sofort neuer Cheftrainer bei RB Leipzig 🤝— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) December 9, 2021
Der 36-Jährige erhält einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2023 📝
Damit tritt er bei #RBL die Nachfolge von Jesse #Marsch an.
Alle Infos ➡️ https://t.co/reyN3XfJF1 pic.twitter.com/5E6XvDVdp5
