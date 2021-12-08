We won all six games which is absolutely incredible, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 1:46 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight at claiming victory over AC Milan in the Champions League in the San Siro on Tuesday as they became the first English club to win all six Champions League group games. The Reds came back from behind to beat the Italian club 2-1.
Liverpool travelled to Italy to face AC Milan in their final group game of the Champions League as they looked to secure victory despite advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament. The Merseyside club could have made history by being the first English club to claim victory in all six of the group games of the competition and the Reds did so in style as they claimed a comeback victory over the Rossoneri.
Milan defender Fikayo Tomori scored the opening goal of the contest as he pounced on an initial save made by Alisson to slot the ball home in the 28th minute. Mohamed Salah equalized for the Reds in the 35th minute as he lashed a shot into the net after a rebounded effort from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Divock Origi scored Liverpool’s second of the game in the 55th minute as he thumped a header onto goal in what proved to be the game-winning goal. Klopp expressed his pride at his side making history on the night.
"Honestly I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen. But tonight there was a lot of pride, an exceptional performance; I don't mean because we won six games, I mean this game because it was so good with that many changes. It is easy for me to make the changes, but the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are and I saw so many good football things tonight which is incredible. And we won all six games, which is absolutely incredible and just another chapter for this group of players,” Klopp told reporters after the game.
