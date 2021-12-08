We won all six games which is absolutely incredible, reveals Jurgen Klopp

"Honestly I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen. But tonight there was a lot of pride, an exceptional performance; I don't mean because we won six games, I mean this game because it was so good with that many changes. It is easy for me to make the changes, but the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are and I saw so many good football things tonight which is incredible. And we won all six games, which is absolutely incredible and just another chapter for this group of players,” Klopp told reporters after the game.