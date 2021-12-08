Think Saul has struggled bit with intensity but he’s needs minutes to improve, admits Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:02 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that Saul Niguez has struggled with the intensity and has been unlucky for the Blues so far but added that the Spaniard needs minutes to improve. The 27-year-old has endured a tough start to his life at Stamford Bridge, making only seven appearances so far.
When Chelsea signed Saul Niguez, on loan, from Atletico Madrid, a lot was expected from the midfielder with many expecting him to become a key part of the team. But the 27-year-old has been withdrawn at half-time in the two Premier League games he has started so far. Not only that, beyond the two starts, Saul has played sparingly for the club with substitute appearances in the Champions League as well as just two league cup appearances.
It has many fans wondering what Thomas Tuchel’s plans are with the midfielder and the German admitted that the Spaniard just needs time to get up to speed. The Chelsea boss also revealed that Saul is always in their team selection thoughts but added that he has struggled with the intensity of the English game so far and needs time to adapt.
“He's one of the guys that needs minutes. He is always in our thoughts and we think about every training session and form. I think he struggled a bit with the intensity and he's a bit unlucky he played against Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford, all three were high-intensity games, above average,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
“We try to encourage him because he grows into Chelsea more and more. We will not stop encouraging him and trying to bring out the best. It's a high possibility he will improve tomorrow.”
