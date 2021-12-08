Reports | Tottenham’s December schedule at risk after COVID-19 outbreak at club
Today at 4:05 PM
According to multiple news outlets, Tottenham’s entire December schedule has been put at risk after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club with seven players rumoured to have tested positive. The North London side play Rennes in the Europa Conference League next, which is a must win clash.
With Tottenham producing arguably their best performance under Antonio Conte against relegation-threatened Norwich City, many fans were hopeful for the club’s future. But with a hectic December schedule on the cards and a must-win Europa Conference League game against Rennes up next, the North London side have hit a snag. According to multiple reports, the club has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen at least seven players test positive alongside two staff members.
The Telegraph has reported that in light of that, the club are set to have follow-up tests to determine how bad the outbreak is with Spurs considering asking the league to postpone their game against Brighton. The North Londoners also play Rennes in the Europa Conference League but UEFA’s rules state that a team needs to have fewer than 13 players available for the game to be called off. The Guardian has further reported that preparations have already been impacted but the club’s training ground has remained open.
The BBC has revealed that further PCR tests are set to be undertaken within the next 24 hours with the club reportedly confident of playing their next three games, including the fixture against Leicester City next Thursday. Reports have also indicated that one of the players happen to be forward Heung-Min Son but nothing has been confirmed by the North London side as of yet.
