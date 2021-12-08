Reports | Karim Adeyemi to reject Barcelona move in order to sign for Borussia Dortmund
Today at 4:04 PM
According to Sky Sports Austria, RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi is set to snub a move to Barcelona in order to sign for Borussia Dortmund in the near future. The 19-year-old has become one of the hottest young talents in world football after a blistering start to the season, with 15 goals so far.
After RB Salzburg lost Patson Daka this summer, many fans and critics alike wondered who would step up but Karim Adeyemi has more than taken up the role. The forward netted 7 league goals last season and assisted a further 10 more but has taken things to a new level this term. So far, the 19-year-old has scored 11 league goals with four more in the Champions League. Yet, while that hasn’t helped Salzburg qualify for the next round, it has seen Adeyemi become amongst Europe’s most wanted.
The forward has been heavily linked with moves to both Spain and Germany recently although Liverpool have also been named as a side keen on signing the German international. But Sky Sports Austria has reported that Adeyemi has rejected a move to Barcelona as the forward has his eyes on Euro 2024. The 19-year-old wants to sign for Borussia Dortmund instead and stay in Germany, with him keen on staying within Hansi Flick’s eyes and in contention for the German national team.
The La Liga giants reportedly convinced RB Salzburg over the move but couldn’t convince the 19-year-old despite reportedly making Adeyemi a written offer. Sky Sports Austria further reported that the Salzburg starlet believes that if he signs for the Spanish giants, then he wouldn’t get a chance to feature in Hansi Flick’s German side in the near future.
