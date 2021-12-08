Reports | Karim Adeyemi to reject Barcelona move in order to sign for Borussia Dortmund

After RB Salzburg lost Patson Daka this summer, many fans and critics alike wondered who would step up but Karim Adeyemi has more than taken up the role. The forward netted 7 league goals last season and assisted a further 10 more but has taken things to a new level this term. So far, the 19-year-old has scored 11 league goals with four more in the Champions League. Yet, while that hasn’t helped Salzburg qualify for the next round, it has seen Adeyemi become amongst Europe’s most wanted.