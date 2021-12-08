Reports | Georginio Wijnaldum looking to leave PSG in January for Premier League return
Today at 8:28 PM
According to AS, Georginio Wijnaldum is unhappy at the fact that he isn’t a guaranteed start at Paris Saint-Germain and is looking to leave the club in January for a return to England. The Dutch midfielder left Liverpool on a free-transfer at the end of last season, to sign for the Parisians.
After five incredible seasons at Liverpool, where he played a key part in the club winning both the Champions League and the Premier League, Georginio Wijnaldum left Anfield. Reports indicated that the Dutch midfielder and the club couldn’t come to an agreement over a new contract as the 31-year-old was looking for a brand new challenge. It eventually saw Wijnaldum sign for Paris Saint-Germain despite a move to Barcelona also on the cards.
However, things haven’t quite worked out for the midfielder in Paris with game-time coming sparingly and that has played into the move. The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions but is far from a guaranteed start with the likes of Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Leandro Parades and a few others in the same pecking order. That has seen AS report that the lack of game-time has seen Wijnaldum consider his options.
The report has indicated that the midfielder is open to leaving the club in January as he believes that the confidence Mauricio Pochettino showed in him earlier has dissipated. Not only that, AS has reported that a move back to the Premier League is potentially on the cards with Newcastle United keen on signing their former star. The Magpies have already contacted Georginio Wijnaldum and his agents but so far nothing has materialized.
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Mauricio Pochettino
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Champions League
- Paris Saint Germain
- Liverpool Fc
