I-League | AIFF announces schedule for 2021-22 season, league to start on December 26

The 2021-22 season of the I-League will kickstart on December 26, with all the matches scheduled to be played across three venues in West Bengal, the AIFF announced on Tuesday. The matches will be played at Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, and Naihati Stadium in Naihati.
The biggest change this time around will be the introduction of three new teams, which takes the tally from 10 to 13.
Sreenidi Deccan FC join the league from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan United FC from Rajasthan, and Mumbai-based Kenkre FC, after making their way through the qualifiers. All the teams, along with the officials and support staff will be placed in the bio-secure bubble for the entire season.
Meanwhile, all the teams will play against each other once in the round-robin format. Thereafter the teams will be split into two groups, as per their standings in Phase 1. Based on that, the top seven teams will play for the title, while the bottom six will play to avoid relegation. The first phase will end on February 24, 2022.
Schedule
December 26
TRAU vs Indian Arrows
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers
Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC
December 27
NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC
Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
December 30
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU
NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC
December 31
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows
Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC
Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers
January 4
Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC
TRAU vs NEROCA FC
January 5
Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC
Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC
Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC
January 9
Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
January 10
TRAU vs Churchill Brothers
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows
January 14
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC
Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC
January 15
Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows
Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers
TRAU vs Kenkre FC
January 19
Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC
January 20
Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers
TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC
January 24
Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC
Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC
January 25
Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC
Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC
Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
January 29
NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows
Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers
January 30
Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC
TRAU vs Mohammedan SC
February 3
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC
Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers
February 4
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows
Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC
February 8
NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Aizawl FC vs TRAU
February 9
Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows
Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers
February 13
NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC
Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC
Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC
February 14
Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows
Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers
February 18
Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC
February 19
Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC
February 23
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC
NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC
Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC
February 24
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC
Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers
