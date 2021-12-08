I-League | AIFF announces schedule for 2021-22 season, league to start on December 26

 user tracker image
    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:48 PM

    The 2021-22 season of the I-League will kickstart on December 26, with all the matches scheduled to be played across three venues in West Bengal, the AIFF announced on Tuesday. The matches will be played at Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, and Naihati Stadium in Naihati.

    The biggest change this time around will be the introduction of three new teams, which takes the tally from 10 to 13. 

    Sreenidi Deccan FC join the league from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan United FC from Rajasthan, and Mumbai-based Kenkre FC, after making their way through the qualifiers. All the teams, along with the officials and support staff will be placed in the bio-secure bubble for the entire season.

    Meanwhile, all the teams will play against each other once in the round-robin format. Thereafter the teams will be split into two groups, as per their standings in Phase 1. Based on that, the top seven teams will play for the title, while the bottom six will play to avoid relegation. The first phase will end on February 24, 2022.  

    Schedule

    December 26

    TRAU vs Indian Arrows

    Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers

    Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC

    December 27

    NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC

    Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    December 30

    Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU

    NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC

    December 31

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows

    Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC

    Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers

    January 4

    Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC

    TRAU vs NEROCA FC

    January 5

    Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC

    Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC

    Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    January 9

    Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC

    Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    January 10

    TRAU vs Churchill Brothers

    Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC

    Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows

    January 14

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC

    Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC

    January 15

    Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows

    Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers

    TRAU vs Kenkre FC

    January 19

    Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC

    January 20

    Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers

    TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC

    January 24

    Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC

    Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC

    January 25

    Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC

    Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC

    Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    January 29

    NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows

    Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC

    Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers

    January 30

    Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC

    TRAU vs Mohammedan SC

    February 3

    Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC

    Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers

    February 4

    Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows

    Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC

    February 8

    NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC

    Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    Aizawl FC vs TRAU

    February 9

    Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows

    Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC

    Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers

    February 13

    NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC

    Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC

    Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC

    February 14

    Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

    Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows

    Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers

    February 18

    Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC 

    NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC

    Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC

    February 19

    Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC

    February 23

    Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC

    NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC

    Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC

    February 24

    Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC

    Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

    Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers

