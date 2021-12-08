Eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19, confirms Antonio Conte
Today at 8:45 PM
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that thirteen people at the club have indeed tested positive for COVID-19 but the bigger concern is how quickly the number of cases are rising. This comes in light of reports of an outbreak at Spurs, which could potentially affect their upcoming games.
With reports on Tuesday indicating that Tottenham has suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, with seven players reportedly testing positive alongside a number of staff members. However, nothing was confirmed by the club although the reports revealed that the club’s training ground was still open ahead of a Europa Conference League game against Rennes. But in his pre-match interview, Antonio Conte has confirmed the outbreak and revealed that eight players have tested positive.
The Italian also revealed that five members of staff have also tested positive as well and the concern at the club right now is the rising number of cases. He also added that people are scared at the moment and the club could potentially ask the Premier League to postpone their weekend games. The same cannot be said about the Europa Conference League as UEFA’s rules state that a team needs to have fewer than 13 players available for the game to be called off.
"Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem. Today another player and another member of staff positive,” Conte said, reported the Athletic.
“Tomorrow, who? Me? Another member of staff? I want to speak about football. This is not a good thing for you, the fans and staff. Everyone is a bit scared, we all have families. I ask why? Why? Yesterday we trained and two positives, today we trained and after another two positives. Who next? It's not right, we're going home to our families.”
“We had 11 players available for the match and by the end of the training session today one of the players who would start tomorrow is now positive. It's scary. We're all having contact,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.