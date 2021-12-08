Cristiano Ronaldo was first player to arrive and last person to leave training, reveals Park Ji-sung
Former Manchester United player Park Ji-Sung has admitted that it's not shocking that Cristiano Ronaldo is putting in great performances at his age as he has witnessed his dedication during their time together. Park revealed that Ronaldo was the first to arrive and last to leave training.
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Juventus in the final week of the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £12.86 million. The Portuguese international who returned to Old Trafford for his second spell at the club has made a sensational impact on the club since his arrival. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.
Contrary to the 36-year-old's form, United have endured a terrible campaign so far as they sit sixth in the league standings and trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points. Under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Ronaldo will look to turn the fortunes of the club around as they look to ascend in the league and claim European glory. Former United player Park Ji-sung who spent four years with Ronaldo in his first stint at the club during 2005 and 2009 insisted that it wasn't surprising that Ronaldo was putting in amazing performances despite his advanced age.
“He was the first player to arrive at the training ground, and the last one to leave, which shows his passion for football. Also, I saw on many occasions that he was always trying to make himself better and better, putting pressure on himself. This season, I saw him play against Tottenham in London. He scored an amazing goal in that game, but I can’t even say it’s his best goal as he keeps scoring great goals – even since he returned to Man United,” Park told Goal.
"People say his performances are amazing even now at 36 years of age, but, as a team-mate who saw him doing all these things before, I believe that it's just a natural outcome, nothing surprising," he added.
