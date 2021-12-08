Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic to miss ten days of action after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 8:10 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will miss up to ten days of action as he has to self-isolate. This adds to the German manager’s problems with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho also injured ahead of a tough December schedule.
With N’Golo Kante’s injury situation still uncertain amidst rumours that the Frenchman could potentially miss December with a knee injury, it had many Chelsea fans worried. Not only that, the fact that the Blues revealed that Jorginho has also been injured but has chosen to play through back and hip issues has further caused problems for Thomas Tuchel. It has left the Blues in dire need of midfield options especially in what can only be called as a gruelling December schedule.
But Mateo Kovacic’s return from injury was a boost for the club, with the Croatian training ahead of a Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. However, Tuchel has now revealed that Kovacic won’t be able to take part as he has tested positive for COVID-19. It means that the midfielder has to self-isolate for 10 days and will miss a few league games as well but the German admitted that the team needs to be ready to adapt.
“We have bad news because Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile, pure pleasure to have him back, and he tested positive today for corona and is isolating. He will be out for several days, which is a huge setback for him and me, and all of us. This is what reality is at the moment so we have to be ready to adapt and secure people’s health,” Tuchel said, reported the Guardian.
