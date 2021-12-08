Attila Szalai's move to Chelsea is a done deal, proclaims Marco Rossi
Today at 4:57 PM
Hungary boss Marco Rossi has revealed that Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai has already wrapped up his move to Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window. The Italian proclaimed that Szalai would be a useful addition for any of the top sides in the world amidst interest from Spain and Italy.
Attila Szalai joined Fenerbahce from Rapid Wien in January 2020 and has established himself as a mainstay in the defense for the Turkish team. The Hungary international has made 43 appearances for the Turkish giants while scoring three goals and registering two assists across all competitions. Szalai's impressive performances have attracted attention from a host of clubs across Europe as Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have registered an interest in the defender.
Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing the Hungary international with reports suggesting that the Blues would be willing to part with £20 million to seal the deal. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another centre-back with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen coming to the end of their deals this summer. The 23-year-old is set for a move away to greener pastures and it looks like Chelsea has won the race for his signature as Hungary manager Rossi confirmed the imminent move.
“I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea. Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. He would be a great player also for Italian football,” Rossi told Calciomercato.
In response to Rossi's comments, Fenerbahce has come out to deny the reports of a deal.
"The allegations regarding the transfer of our player Attila Szalai, which have been made public in the last few days, based on foreign press and social media, do not reflect the truth," read a statement.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Attila Szalai
- Thomas Tuchel
- Antonio Rudiger
- Andreas Christensen
- English Premier League
- Fenerbahce
- Chelsea Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.