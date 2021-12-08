Attila Szalai's move to Chelsea is a done deal, proclaims Marco Rossi

Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing the Hungary international with reports suggesting that the Blues would be willing to part with £20 million to seal the deal. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another centre-back with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen coming to the end of their deals this summer. The 23-year-old is set for a move away to greener pastures and it looks like Chelsea has won the race for his signature as Hungary manager Rossi confirmed the imminent move.