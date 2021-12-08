Ajax confirm that director of football Marc Overmars has signed new contract till June 2026
In a statement, Ajax have confirmed that their director of football Marc Overmars has signed a new contract until June 2026 amidst interest of a potential move to England. The 48-year-old has been in that role with the Dutch giants for almost ten years, winning plaudits over the last few years.
Few youth academies have produced the kind of talent that Ajax have managed to grab and nurture over the years with the Dutch giants becoming arguably one of the foremost clubs in world football at talent production. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, David Neres, Mathijs de Ligt and a catalogue of other players have all either grown up or brought into the club and thrived for Ajax before moving on.
However, that combined with the fact that Marc Overmars has led the new Ajax revolution has seen the director of football chased after by a host of Premier League sides including Newcastle United. But amidst all the rumours, the Eredivisie side have revealed that the 48-year-old has extended his contract at the club until 2026.
“The AFC Ajax NV Supervisory Board intends to extend Marc Overmars’ contract until June 30, 2026. This is in accordance with the current procedure, whereby the Director of Football Affairs can be reappointed for the new period after the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, which is set to be announced by the Supervisory board. Overmars’ current contract runs until November 2024,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Overmars, whose previous deal was set to expire in November 2024, has revealed that he believes that his work at Ajax is not done yet which is why he signed the new contract. He also added that the relationship that he has built over the years makes it tougher to leave the club after spending almost a decade there already.
"I still feel very excited by my work and get a lot of satisfaction out of it. The cooperation with my fellow board members is very good, as well as with the people at the Toekomst (the Ajax sports complex) with whom I work together in the fields of scouting, youth, transfers, and the like. I have a feeling that my work at Ajax is not done yet, so I would like to continue here,” Overmars told the club’s website.
