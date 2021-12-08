Ajax confirm that director of football Marc Overmars has signed new contract till June 2026

"I still feel very excited by my work and get a lot of satisfaction out of it. The cooperation with my fellow board members is very good, as well as with the people at the Toekomst (the Ajax sports complex) with whom I work together in the fields of scouting, youth, transfers, and the like. I have a feeling that my work at Ajax is not done yet, so I would like to continue here,” Overmars told the club’s website.