Was disappointed not to leave as I wanted to discover something else, admits Kylian Mbappe

“I don’t know [about my future]. Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club. At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else," Mbappe said in an Amazon Prime interview.