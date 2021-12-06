Was disappointed not to leave as I wanted to discover something else, admits Kylian Mbappe
Today at 3:13 PM
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he was disappointed not to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but is content to stay at the club as they aim to win the Champions League. The Frenchman was the subject of multiple bids from Real Madrid in the summer, but ultimately stayed put at the French club.
Kylian Mbappe was the subject of intense speculation in the summer, as the Frenchman was tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and join Real Madrid. The French club rejected multiple bids from the Spanish giants as they aimed to keep the 22-year-old at the Parc des Princes. The World Cup winner's contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign and is free to talk to interested parties from January.
The 22-year-old is not expected to sign a contract extension with the Parisian giants after rejecting multiple offers for an extension from PSG. The France international continues to be courted by Madrid, as it is widely accepted that the Santiago Bernabeu is Mbappe's next destination. The French attacker has voiced his frustration on not being allowed to depart the club but has indicated that he may still decide to stay at the Parc des Princes.
“I don’t know [about my future]. Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club. At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else," Mbappe said in an Amazon Prime interview.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.