Reports | Manchester United keen on signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had travelled to England to engage in talks with Manchester City over the purchase of Spanish forward Ferran Torres in January. According to ESPN, the Blaugrana president also met with the United bosses, as he hoped to offload Coutinho to the English giants with Xavi Hernandez unimpressed with the Brazilian. It is understood that the Red Devils rejected the Catalan club's potential offer for Coutinho, as they are not interested in signing the ex-Liverpool attacker. Edinson Cavani was also a topic of discussion among the club officials, as Barcelona looks to reinforce their attack after Sergio Aguero's unavailability due to injury.