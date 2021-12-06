ISL 2021 | Jamshedpur FC on target with 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC moved to second spot in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday. Seiminlen Doungel (37’) and Alex Lima (84’) were on target for the Men of Steel to put them 2-0 up before Pritam Kotal (89’) scored what proved to be a consolation goal for the Mariners.

Jamshedpur FC started the better of the two sides as they were exploiting the empty space in the ATK Mohun Bagan backline and should have gone in front in the sixth minute when a cross found both Nerijus Valskis and Doungel free inside the box but the duo collided trying to head the same delivery as the chance went begging.

Six minutes later it was Roy Krishna’s turn to have a crack at goal as he found himself in a bit of space inside the box but his shot was off target.

Jamshedpur FC continued to carry a threat on the counter-attack and got their first shot on goal in the 26th minute when Komal Thatal shot from the edge of the area only to see it saved by Amrinder Singh in the Mariners’ goal.

The goalkeeper was called into action again in the 34th minute when the Men of Steel broke again quickly leading to Greg Stewart shooting on target but Amrinder was equal to the task.

However, three minutes later he could only be a mere spectator as Doungel fired past him to put Jamshedpur FC ahead after Jitendra Singh had done brilliantly to play him through on goal after a great run in the middle of the park.

ATK Mohun Bagan almost hit back five minutes later when a beautifully lofted pass from Joni Kauko found Krishna’s run. His shot was only partially saved by TP Rehenesh but Eli Sabia was there to clean up as he cleared the ball off the line.

His centre-back partner Hartley then helped Jamshedpur FC preserve their 1-0 lead going into half-time as he cleared a quality cross from Subhasish Bose just ahead of Krishna who was lurking at the far post.

The Men of Steel were good value for their slender lead at the break given the amount of chances they created in the first half.

The Mariners stepped up the intensity in the second half but Jamshedpur FC’s resolute defense was able to deal with the problems Antonio Habas' men were causing them.

ATK Mohun Bagan though nearly profited from a rare lapse as Rehenesh failed to collect a Hugo Boumous corner having come off his line as the ball fortunately for Owen Coyle's men evaded everyone and went out for a goal kick in the 71st minute.

Things got heated up two minutes later when Pronay Halder stopped an ATK Mohun Bagan counter-attack with a rather rash tackle. Boumous expressed his displeasure at the tackle and the referee had to intervene. Both players went into the book as play resumed with a Mariners’ free-kick.

ATK Mohun Bagan then came close as they capitalised on a poor giveaway from Hartley but the eventual shot from substitute David Williams was palmed over the crossbar by Rehenesh ten minutes from time.

At the other end though, Jamshedpur FC doubled their lead when Alex Lima found the bottom corner with a low-driven shot that zipped past Amrinder in the 84th minute.

Pritam Kotal then pulled one back for the Mariners in the 89th minute to set up a nervy finish as the referee added six minutes of stoppage time.

Jamshedpur FC however held on to claim their second win of the season that saw them go second in the table.

A second defeat on the spin meant ATK Mohun Bagan stayed fifth.

The Mariners face Chennaiyin FC next on Friday while Jamshedpur FC take on league leaders in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash a day earlier.