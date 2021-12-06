I would love to re-join Ajax one day, reveals Hakim Ziyech
Today at 4:19 PM
Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he would be open to re-join Ajax one day, as it was a place where he felt at home and admitted that a return to Ajax will definitely happen. The Moroccan attacker joined Chelsea from Amsterdam in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €40 million.
Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax for a reported fee of €40 million and signed a five-year deal with the European champions. The Morocco international had established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe during his time at Ajax, as he played a key role in their run to a league title and a Champions League semi-final run in 2018-19. The 28-year-old hasn’t replicated his impressive displays at London so far, as he hasn’t established his place in the starting lineup and has struggled with constant minor injuries.
Ziyech has made 54 appearances for the Blues while scoring nine goals and registering eight assists across all competitions. The Chelsea attacker has helped the club claim a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club. The former Ajax star recently expressed his wish to rejoin Ajax in the future and claimed that if it were up to him the move would definitely happen.
"I would love to [rejoin Ajax]. I had a fantastic time there. It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. If it is up to me, it will definitely happen. That’s not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing. What the future brings, we’ll see then. Like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me," Ziyech told Ziggo Sport.
