I would love to re-join Ajax one day, reveals Hakim Ziyech

"I would love to [rejoin Ajax]. I had a fantastic time there. It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. If it is up to me, it will definitely happen. That’s not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing. What the future brings, we’ll see then. Like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me," Ziyech told Ziggo Sport.