I allow myself to lose focus and thats when everything goes down, admits Thomas Partey
Today at 7:18 PM
Thomas Partey has admitted that his Arsenal career hasn't hit the heights that were expected of him as he loses focus in key moments and that's when everything goes down for him. Partey is confident that he can turn things around as he believes in his ability to improve his showings.
Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on deadline day 2020 as the London club activated his release clause of £45 million. The midfield maestro has made 44 appearances for the Gunners while scoring a solitary goal and registering three assists across all competitions. The midfielder made 36 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last campaign but only started 18 times in the league as he struggled with a host of injuries.
An ankle injury forced the 28-year-old to miss the start of the current season but Partey has slowly started to build his fitness back up and has made 11 appearances so far for the London club. The former Atletico Madrid star has struggled to live up to expectations so far and has admitted that he has yet to capture top form while revealing that he has been guilty of losing focus too much during his time on the pitch.
"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down. From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot. I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down,” Partey told Sky Sports.
"I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and, in the end, I will get the results. With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be," he added.
