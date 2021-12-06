I allow myself to lose focus and thats when everything goes down, admits Thomas Partey

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down. From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot. I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down,” Partey told Sky Sports.