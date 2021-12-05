Reports | Newcastle United make Jesse Lingard their top priority in January
Today at 4:29 PM
According to the Times, Newcastle United have made Jesse Lingard their top priority in January with the Magpies willing to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history. Lingard has less than seven months left on his current contract and is reportedly keen on leaving Manchester United.
After a superb time at West Ham in the second half of last season, many expected Jesse Lingard to eventually move on from Manchester United and find a new home. Instead, the 28-year-old opted to stay at the club and has since made 11 appearances for the Red Devils. However, he has played only 178 minutes for the Manchester side during those 11 appearances, and has been unhappy at the way former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer utilized him.
So much so, that reports have indicated that Lingard has no intention of signing a new deal at Old Trafford and is looking to move on at the end of his contract. But with links to several clubs, the Times has reported that Newcastle United have surged ahead in the race to sign the 28-year-old. The Magpies have reportedly prioritized the move for Lingard and are more than prepared to make him their highest paid player, with a salary in excess of Miguel Almiron’s £100,000-a-week.
Not only that, they are reportedly more than willing to meet Manchester United’s £10 million, asking price for a January move with them keen to kick-start their new regime as soon as possible. However, reports have indicated that West Ham are also in the race with the Hammers keen on re-signing Lingard permanently on a free-transfer.
