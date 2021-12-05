Reports | Newcastle United make Jesse Lingard their top priority in January

So much so, that reports have indicated that Lingard has no intention of signing a new deal at Old Trafford and is looking to move on at the end of his contract. But with links to several clubs, the Times has reported that Newcastle United have surged ahead in the race to sign the 28-year-old. The Magpies have reportedly prioritized the move for Lingard and are more than prepared to make him their highest paid player, with a salary in excess of Miguel Almiron’s £100,000-a-week.