Reports | Chelsea and Arsenal considering January move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi
Today at 4:51 PM
According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let Mauro Icardi leave in January with both Chelsea and Arsenal keen on signing the forward. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene for Sampdoria and Inter Milan, but has struggled to assert himself in Paris since his move.
While Mauro Icardi left Inter Milan in rather controversial circumstances, especially after he had the armband stripped off, the forward’s move to PSG worked out swimming in his first season. The Argentine went onto score 12 league goals in his first season for the club alongside five Champions League, but has struggled to impress since then. Last season, injuries and various other factors saw Icardi fail to hit double figures for the first time since his first season at Inter Milan.
However, off the field controversy this season combined with Icardi has seen the 28-year-old’s struggles continue with just three league goals in twelve appearances. That has seen PSG reportedly keen on letting the forward leave and transfer expert Ekrem Konur has confirmed the news. The journalist has reported that the Parisians are keen on letting him go, with both Chelsea and Arsenal looking into the possibility of a move.
The two London sides are looking at new forwards but the Argentine also has interest from Italy with a few Serie A clubs looking into the move. Reports have indicated that Juventus, who have been noted with an interest in the past, are looking at a new striker with Alvaro Morata struggling to find the net consistently this season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.