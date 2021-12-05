Reports | Chelsea and Arsenal considering January move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi

While Mauro Icardi left Inter Milan in rather controversial circumstances, especially after he had the armband stripped off, the forward’s move to PSG worked out swimming in his first season. The Argentine went onto score 12 league goals in his first season for the club alongside five Champions League, but has struggled to impress since then. Last season, injuries and various other factors saw Icardi fail to hit double figures for the first time since his first season at Inter Milan.