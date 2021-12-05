RB Leipzig confirm of parting ways with Jesse Marsch after five months

In a statement, RB Leipzig have confirmed the rumours that they have sacked head coach Jesse Marsch after five months in charge of the side following a defeat to Union Berlin. The Bundesliga side have endured a tough time this season, standing 11th in the Bundesliga, five points off the top four.

After Julian Nagelsmann left at the end of the 2020/21 season, many expected RB Leipzig to endure a tough time finding a replacement. But the Bundesliga side appointed RB Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch as his replacement, although the American wasn’t the top choice for the job. That soon showcased why with Leipzig struggling to maintain consistency in both the league and the Champions League. However, a run of three consecutive defeats in the league, including a 2-1 loss to Union Berlin, was the last straw with rumours indicating that Marsch had lost his job.

Leipzig have now confirmed the rumours and revealed that they have parted ways with Jesse Marsch, with the statement revealing a “mutually agreed” departure. The statement also confirmed that this was on the back of the defeat to Union Berlin with assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer taking over the reigns in the interim.

“RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to end the cooperation. That is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga away game against Union Berlin,” reads the statement on Leipzig’s website.

“Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect, assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will prepare the team for the upcoming home game against Manchester City and sit on the bench for the important game. A successor solution for Jesse Marsch will be presented shortly.”

RB Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff had a lot to say about Marsch and thanked the American for what he has done for the club. However, he also admitted that the decision had to be taken as the “desired development” they wanted wasn’t taking place with them failing to achieve their “season goals”.

“The separation from Jesse Marsch was not easy for us, because I really appreciate Jesse as a person and as a trainer. It is a shame that it did not work out as hoped in this constellation and that this step has now become necessary because unfortunately the desired development and thus the necessary results for our season goals have not materialized,” Mintzlaff told the club’s official website.

“We are currently following our own standards and now want to set a new impetus with this decision. Regardless of that, however, I now also see our players' duty and expect our team, which is very strong in terms of sport, to tap their potential and quality on the pitch more consistently than before.

“I would like to express my thanks to Jesse Marsch for the work he has done and I wish him all the best, both personally and professionally,” he added.

#RBLeipzig & Chef-Coach Jesse #Marsch haben sich einvernehmlich verständigt, die Zusammenarbeit mit sofortiger Wirkung zu beenden.



Co-Trainer Achim #Beierlorzer betreut das Team gg. ManCity. Eine Nachfolgelösung für Marsch wird zeitnah präsentiert.



➡ https://t.co/SUePCbH2cv pic.twitter.com/tvJA90aZbf — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) December 5, 2021