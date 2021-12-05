I cannot turn the players into the pressing monsters in three or four weeks, admits Ralf Rangnick
Today at 5:01 PM
Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he has a disposal of smart and experienced players, but it will be absurd to think that he can turn them into pressing monsters in three or four weeks. The former RB Leipzig coach will take charge of his first game as interim manager against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Manchester United have endured a loss in form in recent weeks, as they have secured only two wins in their last nine games in the Premier League. Humiliating defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford in recent weeks prompted the club to pull the trigger on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager, as the Norwegian was sacked on November 21st. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the interim manager of the English giants for the remainder of the season with the German staying on beyond his tenure as manager in a consultancy position for two years.
The German coach is set to take charge of his first game at the hot seat at Old Trafford, as they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. The former RB Leipzig coach has tempered expectations about a new look United that will look to press fast and hard in his first game, as the German reiterated the need for time to implement his philosophy at the club.
"I have to take them and accept where they currently are. "They are experienced and smart enough to know that. I cannot turn the players we have into the pressing monsters I want them to be within two, three or four weeks. You have to be aware of what kind of players you have and where they stand. I cannot ask things of them that they can’t deliver right now,” Rangnick said in his pre-match press conference.
"My football is definitely not a slow waltz! I am not that far apart from Jurgen Klopp in terms of our ideas about a style of football. That’s no secret," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.