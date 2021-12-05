Divock Origi is an incredible finisher, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:13 PM
Jurgen Klopp has asserted that Divock Origi is an incredible finisher and has scored some of the most important goals in the history of the Merseyside club. The Belgian striker scored the game-winning goal for Liverpool against Wolves in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
Wolves hosted Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday night at the Molineux Stadium, as both teams looked to continue their good run of form. Trent Alexander-Arnold spun a good chance to give the Reds the lead in the 28th minute, as he lashed his volley over the bar. Diogo Jota then rose highest past the Wolves defenders, but was unable to steer it home as both teams entered halftime with the scores level.
Diogo Jota was unable to capitalize on Jose Sa’s mistake and score the easiest of finishes in the 58th minute, as things tensed up at the Molineux Stadium. Sadio Mane then wasted his chance to volley it home in the 87th minute, as the game looked destined for a draw. Origi came on from the bench as Klopp looked to break down a stubborn Wolves defense and the Belgian delivered with a last-gasp strike in the 94th minute as Liverpool occupied the top spot in the standings briefly. Klopp was quick to highlight the Belgian’s importance to the club and praised his finishing ability.
"He is an incredible finisher and if we don’t know it at Liverpool then who should know it. It is difficult to get 500 minutes a week in the team we have. He doesn’t need a lot of run up. It was his game, he could be Divock Origi. He was unlucky with the ball before. This kind of goals we see plenty of times, in training. Winning in the 95th minute is great but Div scores it is even better. Top striker, top boy. That is how it is. He has scored some of the most important goals in the history of this club," Klopp said in his post-match press conference.
