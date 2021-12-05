Divock Origi is an incredible finisher, reveals Jurgen Klopp

"He is an incredible finisher and if we don’t know it at Liverpool then who should know it. It is difficult to get 500 minutes a week in the team we have. He doesn’t need a lot of run up. It was his game, he could be Divock Origi. He was unlucky with the ball before. This kind of goals we see plenty of times, in training. Winning in the 95th minute is great but Div scores it is even better. Top striker, top boy. That is how it is. He has scored some of the most important goals in the history of this club," Klopp said in his post-match press conference.