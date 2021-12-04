Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea ahead of Barcelona

According to ESPN, a move could be on the cards for the German international as Manchester United and Barcelona are set to battle it out to recruit the Chelsea star. The Blaugrana have been linked with the 25-year-old in recent years as they had attempted to sign the German during his time at Leipzig. Chelsea are willing to let go of their star in January and it is understood that an initial loan with the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of €40 million would prompt Barcelona to pull the trigger.