Nat Phillips has improved in pretty much everything but we cannot keep him forever, admits Jurgen Klopp

Phillips made 20 appearances for the Reds last campaign while scoring a solitary goal across all competitions. The centre-back put in several impressive displays last season, but the return to health of key defenders such as Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and the acquisition of Ibrahim Konate in the summer has seen him make only three appearances this season. Several Premier League clubs are reported to have a keen interest in the 24-year-old and Klopp has hinted that a move could be on the cards, while crediting Phillips for drastically improving his game.