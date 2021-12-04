Most important things for a goalkeeper are concentration and decision-making, proclaims Ederson

Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £35 million, which was at the time the second most expensive fee for a goalkeeper. The Brazilian gradually beat out competition from Claudio Bravo and established himself as the undisputed first choice goalkeeper for the Citizens. The 28-year-old has made 210 appearances for the Manchester club while keeping 102 clean sheets across all competitions.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has risen to the occasion numerous times with the latest example coming in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa. The Brazilian only faced one shot on target in an hour of play when Carney Chukwuemeka burst through on goal, but Ederson was quick off his line to deny Villa an equalizer. The City star has talked up the importance of concentration and decision making as the primary traits a goalkeeper should focus on to succeed at the highest level.

"The most important things for a goalkeeper are concentration and decision-making. In most of the games, we control the ball and we only concede one chance to the opposition team, so concentration is key. You have to be focused throughout the 90 minutes to give your best. In the last game, I was happy for my save, and to help the team in a crucial moment,” Ederson told Sky Sports.

"It's something that comes with my personality: calm and concentration. I'm aware that, if I lose focus during any moment of the game, it can end up in a goal for the opponent. We can't be attacking all the time, so we need to know how to defend during some stages of the game too. We all know, myself and my team-mates, how important it is to be focused," he added.