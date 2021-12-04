Jesse Lingard is a talented footballer, I'm disappointed he's not playing, reveals David Moyes

Jesse Lingard rose through the youth academy ranks and made his competitive debut for Manchester in the 2014-15 season under Louis van Gaal. The 28-year-old has made 221 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 35 goals across all competitions. The attacking midfielder suffered a rapid decline in performances last campaign and was sent out on loan to West Ham in January.

The England international was in scintillating form for the Hammers as the midfielder scored nine times in 16 appearances and helped West Ham to a sixth-placed finish. Lingard ultimately decided to not pursue a transfer away from Old Trafford in the summer. It hasn't gone according to plan as the midfielder has only featured 11 times this season while West Ham are continuing their ascend in English football as they currently sit fourth.

Lingard’s current deal at United has less than a year remaining and the midfielder could move on to greener pastures in the near future. Moyes has admitted that it is disappointing to see Lingard not playing and credited him for West Ham’s collective improvement.

"I can't really talk about him because he's a Manchester United player and it's not for me to talk. But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he's such a talented football player and he's not playing. He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you'd have to give credit to the players here, they've moved on without Jesse,” Moyes said in a press conference.