When a club like Manchester United contacts you for a role, you cannot turn it down, admits Ralf Rangnick
Today at 5:26 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that it was impossible to turn down a role offered by one of the biggest clubs in English football. The German also revealed that Chelsea had contacted him in February for a similar role, but he had declined it as it was a short-term deal.
Manchester United have endured an abysmal campaign so far in the Premier League, as they have only secured two victories in their last nine games. The Manchester club’s terrible run made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role as the manager untenable, as the United board sacked him on November 21st. Michael Carrick was appointed as the caretaker manager as the board continued to evaluate their options for the interim manager role until the end of the season.
Carrick oversaw two victories and a draw in the three games he managed and confirmed his departure after leading United to a 3-2 win over Arsenal. Ralf Rangnick has now assumed his managerial duties as he prepares for his first game in charge against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The German coach is the interim manager for the rest of the season and will stay in a consultancy position for two years at Old Trafford. Rangnick revealed that he could not turn down an opportunity to work with United.
"When Chelsea contacted me in February they only spoke of the option to be interim manager for four months. Here is six and a half months and as you know we have agreed a two-year advisory role. In the end, when a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot possibly turn it down,” Rangnick said in his pre-match press conference.
“The challenge is to bring more balance into the team. Even yesterday we needed three goals to win the game. It's almost two goals on average conceded per game and this is too much. Yesterday's game was exciting for the fans but as the coach they are not the games you need every day. For me it is to minimise the coincidence factor and have control of the game," he added.
