When a club like Manchester United contacts you for a role, you cannot turn it down, admits Ralf Rangnick

Carrick oversaw two victories and a draw in the three games he managed and confirmed his departure after leading United to a 3-2 win over Arsenal. Ralf Rangnick has now assumed his managerial duties as he prepares for his first game in charge against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The German coach is the interim manager for the rest of the season and will stay in a consultancy position for two years at Old Trafford. Rangnick revealed that he could not turn down an opportunity to work with United.