Michael Carrick resigns and leaves Manchester United after 15 years

Ralf Rangnick was persuaded to take over the hot seat at Old Trafford as an interim manager and is set to take charge for this weekend’s clash against Crystal Palace. Carrick was at the helm for United for three games and oversaw a win against Villarreal in the Champions League in his first game. The Englishman then led the Red Devils to claim a 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and oversaw a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 40-year-old, who has been with United for 15 years, announced his departure from the club following the conclusion of the game.