Michael Carrick resigns and leaves Manchester United after 15 years
Today at 1:43 PM
Michael Carrick has announced that he is stepping down from Manchester United's coaching staff and will leave the club following the end of his spell as the caretaker manager of the club. The 40-year-old announced his departure after he led United to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his managerial duties on 21st November, after Manchester United’s terrible run of form made the Norwegian’s tenure at the club untenable. United announced their intentions to hire an interim manager for the remainder of the season, before appointing a suitable candidate permanently in the summer. Michael Carrick was put in charge temporarily as the caretaker manager as the English giants pursued their search for an interim manager.
Ralf Rangnick was persuaded to take over the hot seat at Old Trafford as an interim manager and is set to take charge for this weekend’s clash against Crystal Palace. Carrick was at the helm for United for three games and oversaw a win against Villarreal in the Champions League in his first game. The Englishman then led the Red Devils to claim a 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and oversaw a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 40-year-old, who has been with United for 15 years, announced his departure from the club following the conclusion of the game.
“My time at this great Club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team,” Carrick told United’s website.
"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.