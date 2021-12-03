It was time for Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty because I had missed last one, reveals Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday, as they looked to turn their fortunes around after a terrible run of games in recent weeks. Emile-Smith Rowe opened the scoring in the 13th minute, as he unleashed a shot from range which crept into an empty net as David De Gea went down with an injury prior to the goal. Bruno Fernandes was at the right place at the right time, as he slotted in the equalizer from close range in the 44th minute.

Ronaldo gave the hosts the lead in the 52 minute as he slotted the ball past Ramsdale, but Arsenal responded promptly through Martin Odegaard who equalized the scoreline in the 54th minute. Fred was fouled in the box afterwards and a VAR overturned the referee’s decision to not award a penalty, as United had a spot kick in the 70th minute.

Fernandes had missed a penalty in United’s 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in September and Ronaldo assumed the responsibility this time, as he stepped up and slotted it home past Ramsdale. Fernandes has revealed that there was no prior conversation between the pair and that it didn’t matter who took the penalty.

"We didn't have a chat. I missed the last one so I trust him in the same way I trust myself. It was time for Cristiano to take the penalty because I took the last one and missed it. It doesn’t matter who gets on the penalty. We all know he [Ronaldo] is improving game by game, year by year. He wants to keep being the best and that's what he did. He knows how to self-motivate," Fernandes told BBC Sport after the game.