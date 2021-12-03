ISL 2021-22 | Jamshedpur and Hyderabad FC play out closely-contested draw

There wasn't much to separate between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC after a tight ISL match that ended in a 1-1 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday. Greg Stewart (41’) put Jamshedpur FC in front but Bartholomew Ogbeche (56’) equalised for Hyderabad FC a few minutes later.

It was a game of two halves with Jamshedpur FC dominating the first while Hyderabad FC was the better team in the second. Owen Coyle’s men started the game pressing Manuela Marquez’s side high up the pitch thus denying them the chance to play their way out from the back. Hyderabad FC had to be content with chances on the break as Jamshedpur FC bossed the game.

The first real chance of the game though went Hyderabad FC’s way as Juanan from a corner headed wide in the 13th minute despite being completely unmarked in the heart of the penalty area.

However, Jamshedpur FC continued to be the dominant team and was unlucky not to take the lead in the 20th minute when Stewart cutting inside from the left dribbled at the heart of the Hyderabad FC rearguard and fired a shot that rebounded off the inside of the post to somehow stay out.

The Scottish attacker was involved again seven minutes later when he intercepted a poor pass from a Hyderabad FC defender and passed it to Nerjus Valskis in space. The Lithuanian took a shot at the goal but it went just wide of the target.

Stewart finally had something to show for his efforts in the 41st minute when he collected a throw-in on the right-hand side before beating two Hyderabad FC defenders and then curling it into the top corner to put Jamshedpur FC in front.

The Red Miners were full value for their lead at the interval with Stewart being the pick of the players.

Hyderabad FC came out a different team in the second half and got Ogbeche involved in the game a lot more.

In the 48th minute, Joao Victor found the Nigerian with a clever cross but the striker couldn’t keep his header down.

Jamshedpur FC didn’t pay heed to that warning sign and Ogbeche punished them eight minutes later when he combined with Victor again and passed it into the net after a clever one-two.

Hyderabad FC’s equaliser opened up the game as both teams took turns to get on the front foot. With the game being too open for either manager’s liking they made changes that made both teams more solid at the back again. The two teams pretty much called a truce in the final minutes with neither team taking too many risks and protecting the point that they had.

The draw meant Jamshedpur FC remained unbeaten this Hero ISL season and stayed in the fifth position, just one point behind leaders Mumbai City FC. Hyderabad FC sits a place below in the standings with one less point in their kitty.

Coyle’s men face ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday while Marquez’s side takes on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday.