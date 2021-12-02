This is my biggest challenge but most important thing is to create good base, reveals Antonio Conte
Today at 8:31 PM
Antonio Conte has admitted that this will be his biggest challenge but also revealed that Tottenham are paying for letting their standards and the level of the team slip over the years. The North London side currently sits ninth on the league table, with just two wins in their last five games.
With Tottenham somehow convincing Antonio Conte to sign for the club, less than six months after he rejected them, it saw expectations rise in North London. However, things haven’t quite clicked under the Italian manager with the North London side struggling to find their footing in the league. It has many fans and critics alike concerned at the state of the team and the project in place, with Spurs’ place in the top six in jeopardy.
Not only that, it had many wondering if Antonio Conte would choose to step away even if he is barely a month into his time at Tottenham. But Conte has revealed no such thing and instead the Italian has admitted that this could be his biggest challenge as a manager, with him enthusiastic to see how it goes. The Italian also hit out at the club and added that they have let standards slip over the last few years, and are paying for it now.
"[This is] my biggest challenge, yes. I have a lot of enthusiasm... Now the most important thing is to create a good base and then to build something important. The club, in the last years, has been slipping. If I compare Tottenham to when I was in Chelsea, Tottenham was very, very competitive, was a really, really strong team," Conte said, reported ESPN.
"And I think that to lose important players or someone became old and then to have a change of generation, I think Tottenham now is paying a bit for this. Now we have to create, to start again... We need a bit of time but I'm sure we can improve a lot."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.