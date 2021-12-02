Reports | Barcelona hand Ousmane Dembele 15 day ultimatum to decide on his future

While a lot of questions were asked when Barcelona spent north €100 million for Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has slowly yet steadily grown into the role. Injuries and various other issues haven’t helped his cause but over the years, the 24-year-old has slowly found his footing at the club even if injuries continue to hamstring his progress. However, things haven’t quite clicked this season with a knee injury keeping him on the sidelines so far.