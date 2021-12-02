Reports | Barcelona hand Ousmane Dembele 15 day ultimatum to decide on his future
Today at 8:54 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have given Ousmane Dembele a 15-day deadline to decide on his future amidst rumours of a potential move to England. The 24-year-old has less than seven months left on his current deal and has yet to sign a new contract with the La Liga giants.
While a lot of questions were asked when Barcelona spent north €100 million for Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has slowly yet steadily grown into the role. Injuries and various other issues haven’t helped his cause but over the years, the 24-year-old has slowly found his footing at the club even if injuries continue to hamstring his progress. However, things haven’t quite clicked this season with a knee injury keeping him on the sidelines so far.
The forward has only made the comeback recently but there has been a bigger question surrounding his future with Dembele entering the final seven months of his contract. Negotiations have been ongoing between Barcelona and the Frenchman but the 24-year-old is yet to sign the contract. That has reportedly upset the club and Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the La Liga giants have handed Dembele a 15-day ultimatum.
The report has indicated that the club want to sort out their squad before the transfer window opens and thus want Dembele to make a decision before the window opens. However, the 24-year-old is keen on staying at the Camp Nou but at the same time has doubts over his future amidst interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and a few other clubs.
