ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai City FC thrash ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC collided in a rematch of the Indian Super League (ISL) final from last season and it was the same outcome at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, again but a much bigger margin of victory as the reigning champions emerged victorious in a dominating 1-5 win.

Vikram Singh's (4' and 25') double strike gave Mumbai City the early lead that laid the foundation for Igor Angulo (38'), Mourtada Fall (47') and Bipin Singh (52') to go all-guns-blazing. David Williams (60') for ATK Mohun Bagan fired the solitary consolation goal while Deepak Tangri was handed a red card for a second bookable offence.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked uncharacteristically hapless in the first half. Mumbai City FC pressed the home side persistently, making it tough for ATK Mohun Bagan to lead a counter-offense.

Mumbai City FC made early inroads with Vikram striking in the 4th minute through Amrinder Singh's legs after Bipin Singh laid it on a plate for him with a fine cross.

The duo paired up again to muster another blow to ATK Mohun Bagan. In the 25th minute, Vikram doubled the lead as Bipin served a brilliant cross inciting the former to slide through with the ball, deflecting off his body into the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC continued to command the proceedings with a persistent effort to create goal-scoring chances despite being in a 0-2 lead. Angulo got opportunities but fell short of capitalising. In the 34th minute, Angulo received a superb threaded pass but he ended up dragging it far wide.

However, Angulo converted the next chance he got with an easy tap-in, assisted by Fall. The frustration surmounted for ATK Mohun Bagan, leading to false shots from Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous before going into the half-time.

A lot of questions asked in the first half forced changes in personnel. Boumous and Liston Colaco paved way for Williams and Prabir Das.

The match went from bad to worse once the second half resumed for ATK Mohun Bagan. Deepak Tangri was handed the red card, reducing them to ten. The resultant free-kick put salt to their wounds as an unmarked Fall headed the ball home, making him the player with most headed goals in the Hero ISL as the lead increased to 0-4.

Despite being forced into damage control, ATK Mohun Bagan could not limit the harm further. Another attack, set-up by Angulo, helped Bipin drill the fifth blow past Amrinder Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan's only moment of respite came in the 60th minute when Williams scored past three defenders who attempted to close down the passage for him.

The final thirty minutes of the match saw the dust settle and things calm down with substitutions from both managers and the full-time whistle confirming Mumbai City FC's comprehensive 1-5 win. ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Jamshedpur FC on December 6 after dropping down three places from the top of the standings paving way for Mumbai City FC on the first position who will clash against Bengaluru FC on December 4 next.