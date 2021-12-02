Fan banned for five years after racial slurs and gestures during West Brom vs Millwall
Today at 9:09 PM
Sky Sports has confirmed that a 34-year-old man has been banned from all football matches for five years, with a four-month suspended prison sentence, after making racist gestures during West Brom vs Millwall. His behaviour was directed towards the home fans and was spotted by the officers.
With West Bromwich Albion and Millwall battling out in the Championship, a lot of the focus was on the field but that changed after officers removed a man from the Hawthorns. It was later revealed that Kaine Lewis was removed from the ground because he was spotted making racist gestures and remarks towards the home fans. Lewis initially denied the accusation but then pleaded guilty with CCTV footage helping the case.
The Dudley Magistrates Court has now delivered a decision with the 34-year-old banned from all football matches for five years and also handed a four-month suspended prison sentence. It saw West Midlands Police hate crime officer PC Stuart Ward hit out at Lewis and revealed that any forms of hate crime or racism within stadiums will receive the same attention and action against offenders.
"This was not only disgusting behaviour but distressing for others who were at the stadium to see and hear. Lewis is old enough to know this is unacceptable and there's no excuse for such appalling actions. We won't tolerate racism, or any form of hate crime, within stadiums and we'll continue to take action against offenders,” Ward said, reported Sky Sports.
