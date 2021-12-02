Christian Eriksen training at former side Odense Boldklub following his rehabilitation
Today at 8:18 PM
According to a spokesperson for Odense Boldklub, Christian Eriksen has begun training at the club’s training ground and is doing so alone, with the club happy to allow him. The Danish international has not played football since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game.
Following his cardiac arrest on the touchline during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash against Finland, it had the entire world worried about Christian Eriksen. But thanks to the instant reaction from teammate Simon Kjaer and the medical personnel on the ground, he received life-saving treatment. In the weeks since, Eriksen was fitted with a cardioverter defibrillator to help prevent further episodes.
But that banned the midfielder from playing for Inter Milan in the Serie A and it also saw the Italian medical authority suspend the Dane from playing in Italy. However, with him unable to train or play, a spokesperson Odense Boldklub confirmed that the 29-year-old is training at his former youth side’s training ground. Eriksen, who spent time at the club before signing for Ajax, is training alone and the club are happy to let him use the facilities.
"Eriksen reached out to us, and he is now training by himself. It's natural for him since he played here in his youth and lives around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide training facilities for him," a spokesperson for Odense Boldklub (OB) told Reuters.
