Christian Eriksen training at former side Odense Boldklub following his rehabilitation

But that banned the midfielder from playing for Inter Milan in the Serie A and it also saw the Italian medical authority suspend the Dane from playing in Italy. However, with him unable to train or play, a spokesperson Odense Boldklub confirmed that the 29-year-old is training at his former youth side’s training ground. Eriksen, who spent time at the club before signing for Ajax, is training alone and the club are happy to let him use the facilities.