We want the commitment from Andreas Christensen and hopefully we get it, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:39 PM
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he wants Andreas Christensen to walk the talk and sign the contract extension that will ensure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. The Danish defender has less than a year remaining on his deal and could move on as a free agent next summer.
Andreas Christensen joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 on a free transfer and the defender has gone on to establish his place in the squad after improving his skillset during his two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. The 25-year-old has made 140 appearances for the Blues while scoring a solitary goal and providing one assist across all competitions. The Danish international has helped the London club secure one Champions League, one Europa League, and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.
Christensen's current deal with Chelsea expires in the summer and speculation continues to mount over the defender's future at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel is hopeful that the 25-year-old will sign an extension and the European champions have offered a new deal with a pay raise in the summer but the club and players seem to be at a standstill. Tuchel has confirmed that there is no good news so far and encouraged Christensen to secure his future at the club.
"I have no good news. That was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club, and that’s why for me it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. It is on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch, he needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea,” Tuchel said in a press conference.
"His career here is, by far, not finished, [he] can still develop and be big, big player, but like I said, it’s on him, it’s on him. We want the commitment and, hopefully, we get it," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.