We can sign players in January and in summer but we have to be careful, reveals Ferran Reverter
Today at 8:34 PM
Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has confirmed that they can and have plans in place to sign players during the January transfer window and can also do so next summer, if they’re careful. This comes despite the fact that the La Liga giants are in serious financial turmoil, which has hamstrung the club.
While Barcelona did sign new players over the summer, the club’s hand was forced by the financial constraints imposed on them which saw them settle for loan deals and free-transfers. Not only that, it saw the La Liga giants lose Emerson Royal, Junior Firpo and Lionel Messi amongst others with them forced to sell or let go of some of their best stars. That clearly affected the club and it still does with them languishing seventh on the La Liga table although things are moving in the right direction.
Xavi Hernandez was appointed as Ronald Koeman’s replacement after the Dutch boss was sacked following a poor start to the season and questions have been asked about the club’s spending power. Yet in light of that, Ferran Reverter has asserted that Barcelona can sign players in both the January window and next summer but will need to be careful. The club CEO also added that he can’t say how much money there is but Barcelona will be present and in action in January.
"We're always open to different operations on the transfer market, in terms of ins and outs. When the window opens [in January], Barcelona will be there, but I can't say much more than that. We can sign [players] in January and in the summer, but we have to be very careful about how we do it. But [there is] no doubt that Barcelona will be able to sign in January, although everyone knows it is a very difficult window to work in,” Reverter said, reported ESPN.
