Reports | Tottenham and Antonio Conte considering move for Ivan Perisic in summer
Today at 7:59 PM
According to Sport 1’s Patrick Berger, Ivan Perisic is reportedly open to signing for Tottenham amidst rumours that Antonio Conte is keen on bringing him over to North London. The attacker has endured a tough time at Inter Milan this season and has less than seven months left on his current deal.
Having appointed Antonio Conte, Tottenham are yet to see the best of the club under the Italian manager with him still getting his policy and coaching style in place. Not only that, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss is renowned for bringing players in that change things around although Conte has already revealed that he is yet to evaluate his current squad. But that hasn’t stopped the rumours with a wide array of Inter Milan players linked with a move, including Ivan Perisic.
The 32-year-old has less than seven months left on his contract at the club and has been linked with a move away amidst interest from Germany. However, Sport 1’s Patrick Berger has reported that a return to the Bundesliga for the former Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund winger will not happen although a move to England is possible. Berger revealed that the 32-year-old is open to signing for Tottenham next summer, once his contract expires and Conte is also keen on the move.
However, Tottenham are still looking at various options with the North London side looking to improve their side even further in an attempt to manifest a push further up the table. Yet, Perisic could reportedly be available in January, for a fee even if reports have indicated that the Croatian and Inter Milan are in talks over an extension.
